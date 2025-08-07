Police foil betel nut smuggling attempt, arrest suspect

Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Station thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 1,200 kilograms of betel nut (chaalia) and arrested one suspect during a targeted operation based on intelligence reports

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Station thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 1,200 kilograms of betel nut (chaalia) and arrested one suspect during a targeted operation based on intelligence reports.

According to SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi on Wednesday, the police intercepted a truck and arrested the accused, identified as Muhammad Yasmin, son of Muhammad Sharif. The truck carrying 1,212 kilograms of betel nut was taken into custody.

A case has been registered against the suspect. The accused has been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal action.