Police Foil Bid Of Gutka Supply, Arrest One

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Police foil bid of gutka supply, arrest one

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) District Keamari Police on Friday claimed to have foiled a bid of Indian gutka supply and arrested an involved accused.

According to SSP Keamari, the Mochko police station team acting on a tip-off foiled a bid of gutka supply at the Lucky Chowrangi Hub River Road.

The team recovered 100 packets of Indian gutka which were concealed inside the doors of a car and arrested an accused identified as Abdul Fateh.

The hazardous gutka was being delivered to Karachi from Hub, Balochistan.

A case had been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.

