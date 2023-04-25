UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Bid To Kidnap Child; Arrest Eight Female Kidnappers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Police foil bid to kidnap child; arrest eight female kidnappers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The police here on Tuesday claimed to have foiled an attempt to kidnap a five-month-old child and managed to net eight female kidnappers.

According to a police spokesman, Mandra police giving an immediate response on a kidnapping attempt complaint conducted a raid and rounded up eight female kidnappers namely Amna, Shanad, Aan Bibi, Malika, Chanda, Kajal, Nosheen and Nighat allegedly involved in the kidnapping attempt.

The police registered a case against the accused while further investigation was under process, he added.

