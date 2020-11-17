UrduPoint.com
Police Foil Bid To Marry Underage Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Jaccababad police foiled a bid to "marry off" underage children, as officials of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) reached the Dorr village.

According to a statement of the Police on Tuesday, officers reached the village in Jacobabad where an underage "marriage" was about to take place.

They consequently took into custody the 12-year-old boy and the 10-year-old girl.

The police further said that the nikkahkhwan managed to flee during the operation.

