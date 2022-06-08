Police foil bid to smuggle 2.5kg hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) ::Gurgori police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 2.5kg hashish and arrested a drug peddler.

District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, after receiving a tip-off, directed DSP Banda Irfan Khan police station to take action against the drug peddlers.

The DSP along with SHO Ijaz Khan conducted successful operation and arrested drug peddler Muhammad Jamil s/o Hakeem Gul of Mianji Khel Gugori along with 2.5 kg of high quality hashish.

Police registered a case against the drug dealer and started investigation.