Police foil bid to smuggle 93Kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :City police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics here and recovered 93Kg hashish from the jurisdiction of Sarband police station and arrested a smuggler identified as Mohammed Kareem.

Acting on a tip off, the police team during snap checking of a vehicle intercepted a car on Bara Road and upon checking, the police recovered 93Kg hashish concealed in secret compartments of the car.

Police arrested the smuggler who confessed to smuggle the drug from KP to Punjab. A case has been registered and investigation was underway.