Police foil bid to smuggle arms, ammunition

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) ::The district police in a search and strike operation on Thursday and foiled a bid of smuggling huge cache of arms and ammunition to district Buner and arrested an accused.

The police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan, SDPO Barikot Bacha Hazrat and SHO police station Ghalagai along with police team intercepted a pick-up vehicle loaded with junk funds, dry and crispy chips on Landa check post.

During checking the police recovered 11,000 cartridges of 30-bore, 3,000 bullets of 9mm pistol, six pistols 30-bore with magazines, two replicas of AK-47 rifles along with four magazines, 12 short guns single bore and four short guns double barrels and 22 pair of pistols' grip.

An accused Tariqullah s/o M Ayub resident of Sakhakot was apprehended from the spot who confessed to smuggle the weapons to Buner district.