Police foil bid to smuggle cash, non custom paid imported items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The district police Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle non custom paid imported items worth millions of rupees and handed over to custom department for further legal action.

DSP Faqirabad acting on a tip-off regarding smuggling of huge quantity of non-custom paid different foreign made items deployed a police team to jurisdiction of Paharipura and intercepted a public transport.

During the search the police team recovered imported cigarettes, soaps and other items worth millions of rupees and handed over to custom department for further legal action and recovery of custom duty.