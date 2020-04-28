Police foil bid to smuggle drug; nab two traffickers

The district police on Tuesday foiled drugs smuggling bid and arrested traffickers after a brief encounter here on Tuesday

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police on Tuesday foiled drugs smuggling bid and arrested traffickers after a brief encounter here on Tuesday.

Acting on tip off received by DPO Abdur Rauf, the police personnel were searching vehicles on Qabool Khel check post when two accused riding on a motorcycle suddenly approached and opened fire on the police party.

Police retaliated fire and left one of the drug traffickers injured who were trying to take refuge in nearby hills. The police managed to arrest the injured trafficker identified Mohammad Tariq and his accomplice Ibrahim while he was fleeing and recovered 1020 gram hashish, two pistols, bullets and one bike.

The injured drug peddler was shifted to Government City Hospital and other to jail. Police registered cases and started investigation.