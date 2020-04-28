UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Drug; Nab Two Traffickers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:02 PM

Police foil bid to smuggle drug; nab two traffickers

The district police on Tuesday foiled drugs smuggling bid and arrested traffickers after a brief encounter here on Tuesday

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police on Tuesday foiled drugs smuggling bid and arrested traffickers after a brief encounter here on Tuesday.

Acting on tip off received by DPO Abdur Rauf, the police personnel were searching vehicles on Qabool Khel check post when two accused riding on a motorcycle suddenly approached and opened fire on the police party.

Police retaliated fire and left one of the drug traffickers injured who were trying to take refuge in nearby hills. The police managed to arrest the injured trafficker identified Mohammad Tariq and his accomplice Ibrahim while he was fleeing and recovered 1020 gram hashish, two pistols, bullets and one bike.

The injured drug peddler was shifted to Government City Hospital and other to jail. Police registered cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Drugs Jail Vehicles Post Government

Recent Stories

District administrations strictly imposes 9 to 4 p ..

1 minute ago

Police officers to have Iftar with their subordina ..

1 minute ago

China wants to see harmonious Pak-Afghan relations ..

1 minute ago

Federal Cabinet allows three weeks more time to Su ..

33 minutes ago

BRICS Economy Experts to Hold Video Conference Wed ..

1 minute ago

Sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Commission ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.