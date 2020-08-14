Police foil bid to smuggle drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The police foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth billions of rupees and arrested a drug pusher , a police spokesman informed on Friday.

A drug pusher identified as Ifthikar Ahmed belonging to Inter provincial gang wanted to smuggle heroin weighing 10 kg from KPK to Punjab .

During course of action, Saddar Wah police recovered huge quantity of heroin from his possession.

A case has been registered against him and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

The CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in the illegal activity.