UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Police foil bid to smuggle drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The police foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth billions of rupees and arrested a drug pusher , a police spokesman informed on Friday.

A drug pusher identified as Ifthikar Ahmed belonging to Inter provincial gang wanted to smuggle heroin weighing 10 kg from KPK to Punjab .

During course of action, Saddar Wah police recovered huge quantity of heroin from his possession.

A case has been registered against him and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

The CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in the illegal activity.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Punjab Drugs Saddar From Billion

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

1 hour ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

3 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

Saudi ambassador calls on Chief Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.