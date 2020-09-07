Police foil bid to smuggle drugs, ammunition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) ::The district police have foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs and ammunition worth millions of rupees from Kohat to Waziristan merged district and arrested an accused.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal on Monday received a tip-off about possible smuggling of drugs and weapons from the district to the merged district of Waziristan.

The DPO constituted a police team headed by DSP Sanobar Shah and deployed on Kohat Indus Highway near Muslimabad.

During the checking, the team intercepted a passenger coach bearing Peshawar registration and on search found 31 pistols, two shotguns, 60 chargers, 6100 bullets of different bores and two kilograms of high quality opium concealed skillfully in various pockets of the vehicle.

The police arrested an accused identified as Sahid Noor resident of Warisitan from the spot and shifted him to police station.

During the investigation the accused confessed to the crime.

The accused was handed over to the interrogation team for further investigation and to bust the inter-district gang of the drug smugglers and peddlers.