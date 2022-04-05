Police foil bid to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees

The district police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs worth millions of rupees and arrested an inter-provincial drug peddler

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) ::The district police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs worth millions of rupees and arrested an inter-provincial drug peddler.

According to spokesman of district police, the smuggler identified as Munawar Khan a resident of Muzaffargarh was travelling in a local cab which was intercepted at Muslimabad check post on Indus Highway Kohat.

During checking the police recovered 3,330 grams of heroin which was tied around waist by the drug peddler.