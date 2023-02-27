UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Huge Cache Of Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police during an intelligence-based operation on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge cache of arms to different southern districts of the province.

According to the office of the DPO, DSP headquarters Shahid Adnan along with SHO Jangal Khel Muhammad Khan and his team intercepted a truck loaded with 180 guns on Gulshan Abad Checkpost.

During the check, the police found 180 guns with assemblies and arrested an accused Samiullah resident of Peshawar from the spot.

The police took the truck and arms into custody and started an investigation from the accused who during the initial interrogation confessed to smuggling the arms to various southern districts.

