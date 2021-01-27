Police foil bid to smuggle Indian gutka

(@FahadShabbir)

Hyderabad Police have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of Indian gutka, betel nuts and cigarettes and confiscated 10-wheeler truck here on National Highway on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Police have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of Indian gutka, betel nuts and cigarettes and confiscated 10-wheeler truck here on National Highway on Tuesday. In a crackdown against sale of Gutka, Mainpuri and other narcotics items, Hatri Police during patrolling seized 10-wheeler truck filled with Indian Gutka, Cigarettes and betel nuts and arrested one accused identified as Aminullah Pathan.

A case has also been registered under section 8 P.O.P.M.S.S and G.M Act 2019 against the accused.

Separately, The SHO P.S Hatri Syed Nisar Ahmed Shah along with his team conducted a raid on Mainpuri factory near Hala Naka and seized 50 bags of raw material and 500 sachets of Mainpuri from the factory from where an accused identified as Nasurullah Pathan was arrested. A case number 8/2021 under sections 8th P.O.P.M.S.S and G.M Act 2019.