UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Indian Gutka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:19 AM

Police foil bid to smuggle Indian gutka

Hyderabad Police have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of Indian gutka, betel nuts and cigarettes and confiscated 10-wheeler truck here on National Highway on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Police have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of Indian gutka, betel nuts and cigarettes and confiscated 10-wheeler truck here on National Highway on Tuesday. In a crackdown against sale of Gutka, Mainpuri and other narcotics items, Hatri Police during patrolling seized 10-wheeler truck filled with Indian Gutka, Cigarettes and betel nuts and arrested one accused identified as Aminullah Pathan.

A case has also been registered under section 8 P.O.P.M.S.S and G.M Act 2019 against the accused.

Separately, The SHO P.S Hatri Syed Nisar Ahmed Shah along with his team conducted a raid on Mainpuri factory near Hala Naka and seized 50 bags of raw material and 500 sachets of Mainpuri from the factory from where an accused identified as Nasurullah Pathan was arrested. A case number 8/2021 under sections 8th P.O.P.M.S.S and G.M Act 2019.

Related Topics

India Police Sale Hyderabad Hala 2019 From P

Recent Stories

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Kuwait must work to diversify bilateral ..

2 minutes ago

29 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

US Senate Confirms Blinken to Be Next Secretary of ..

14 minutes ago

US Spacecraft With Asteroid Sample to Begin 2-Year ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.