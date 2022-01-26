UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Mainpuri, Health Hazardous Raw Material In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 10:12 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against narcotics items in the city, Police here Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle raw substance used in making mainpuri and arrested an accused.

According to the spokesman, during the patrol, Badhani police signaled to stop a suspicious Mazda near Al-Abbas petrol pump, then the accused tried to flee and was arrested by the police.

During the search of Mazda number KP-8173, 40 pieces of raw material and 500 pieces of manufactured hazardous mainpuri were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, the spokesman said.

The arrested accused during police interrogation admitted that he was part of a health hazardous material supplier gang and going to supply mainpuri substance to different areas of the city.

Badhani police registered a case against the arrested accused under the Gutka and Mainpuri Act.

