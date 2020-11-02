Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics; arrest drug peddler

Tordheer police Monday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to Punjab through Indus River and arrested a drug peddler who was wanted to police in various cases since 2014

SWABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) Tordheer police Monday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to Punjab through Indus River and arrested a drug peddler who was wanted to police in various cases since 2014.

According to district police spokesman, District Police Officer Imran Shahid received a tip-off regarding smuggling of huge quantity of Hashish through Indus River and deployed a police team led by DSP Taj Mohammad Khan and comprised off SHO Tordheer Sub-Inspector Altaf Khan.

During raid at various points the police team arrested Zeeshan alias Shane s/o Tahir alias Boda resident of Tordheer and recovered 5 packets of Hashish concealed in a plastic sack on the banks of Indus River weighing 5,620 grams. The police also recovered a pistol from his custody.

The notorious drug peddler Zeeshan alias Shane was wanted to police in eight cases of drug trafficking since 2014.