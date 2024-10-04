Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge cache of narcotics smuggling from KP to Punjab worth millions of rupees and arrested a member of interprovincial racket of narcotics smugglers.

The Police spokesman said that acting on a tip off, Jand Police intercepted a Rawalpindi bound coaster coming from Kohat at Makhnor check post and during search 10 kilogram of hashish worth millions of rupees was recovered from the baggage of accused Shakeel Ahmed- a native of Tull, district Hangu..

He said that during the preliminary interrogation, he confessed being a member of an interprovincial racket of narcotics smuggling and was attempting to supply the narcotics to the different cities.

Police registered a case under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 and launched further investigation.