Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Stolen Bikes To Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Police foil bid to smuggle stolen bikes to Punjab

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) ::The Darazanda Police on Wednesday foiled a bid of smuggling motorcycles that were stolen from various areas of Balochistan.

The police intercepted a mini truck en route Punjab from Balochistan and recovered three stolen motorcycles hidden under the hay pile on it.

The police arrested two smugglers and registered a case against them and further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

