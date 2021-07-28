Police foil bid to smuggle stolen bikes to Punjab

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) ::The Darazanda Police on Wednesday foiled a bid of smuggling motorcycles that were stolen from various areas of Balochistan.

The police intercepted a mini truck en route Punjab from Balochistan and recovered three stolen motorcycles hidden under the hay pile on it.

The police arrested two smugglers and registered a case against them and further investigations were underway.