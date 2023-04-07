Close
Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Weapons, Arrest Two

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Police foil bid to smuggle weapons, arrest two

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :In an operation against anti-social elements, the Attock Police on Friday foiled a smuggling bid and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from the arrested accused.

According to police spokesman, on the orders of DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan to tighten the checking at the entry and exit points across the district, ASI Muhammad Arshad along with his team erected a picket and intercepted a carry van coming from Kohat.

The police team searched the driver, Zafar Iqbal Khan and recovered a pistol of 30-bore with ammunition from him, whereas a 30-bore pistol and ammunition were seized from Samiullah Khan, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Both accused were residents of Mianwali, he added.

They also recovered 11 pistols of 30-bore with 1,200 rounds and one rifle repeater of 12-bore with 2 magazines and 100 cartridges from the hidden cavities of the van.

Police arrested the accused and registered a case against them under the Arms Ordinance.

