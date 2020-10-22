Police foil bid to smuggle worth Rs 1.99mln fake foreign currency

The district police Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantities of foreign currency worth Rs 1.99 million from a passenger of public transport and arrested the accused smuggler from the spot

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The district police Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantities of foreign Currency worth Rs 1.99 million from a passenger of public transport and arrested the accused smuggler from the spot.

According to the police spokesman, district police officer Javed Iqbal received a tip-off and directed SHO Jarma Irfan Khan to deploy a police team to arrest the smuggler.

He said that SHO Jarma as per the directives set-up a police picket on Kohat Indus Highway at Muslimabad point and intercepted a public transport and during checking from a passenger Omair Khan resident of Waziristan recovered huge quantity of Afghan currency worth Rs 1.

99 million from his custody.

The police arrested the accused from the spot and shifted him to a police station where he confessed the crime and said the currency was being smuggled to spread in the local markets of the province.

The police presented the accused before the court and took physical remand for further investigation to bust the gang.