Police Foil Bid To Supply Large Quantity Of Mainpuri, Raw Material In Hyderabad

Published January 04, 2022

Hyderabad Police on Tuesday foiled a bid to supply raw material and unhealthy mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Police on Tuesday foiled a bid to supply raw material and unhealthy mainpuri.

On a tip off, City Police SHO Inspector Ghulam Mujtaba Sheikh along with his team thwarted an attempt to shift the unhealthy Mainpuri to unknown location and seized a large quantity of raw material and the Mainpuri from a place near Kohinoor Chowk while suspected suppliers managed to escape, police spokesman said.

In another raid, SHO Fort Inspector Shakeel Ahmed Solangi along with his team thwarted an attempt to supply of raw materials and unhealthy mainpuri near Mai Khairi Mosque and seized a large quantity of health hazardous substances while suspects identified as Sharif Qureshi and Muzamil fled the scene.

Police have registered cases against the absconding accused under the Gutka and Mainpuri Act. Further investigations are underway.

