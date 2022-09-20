Police foil child abduction bid in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Dera police on Tuesday foiled a bid to abduct a minor child here in the limits of City Police Station and arrested the accused red-handed

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera police on Tuesday foiled a bid to abduct a minor child here in the limits of City Police Station and arrested the accused red-handed.

According to Police spokesman, the team of City police led by SHO Khanzada Khan foiled child abduction bid and arrested the accused Niaz Gul.

The child was identified as Muhammad Aswad, son of Qaiser Mehmood, resident of Mohalla Toyanwala.

Later, the police safely handed over the child to his family.

A case has been registered against the accused kidnapper.