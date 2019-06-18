UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Child Marriage Attempt In Sadiqabad, Arrest 60-year-old Groom

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 53 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:22 PM

Police foil child marriage attempt in Sadiqabad, arrest 60-year-old groom

The 60-year-old man attempted to marry 12-year-old girl

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) A 60-year-old man got arrested for attempting to marry a minor girl in Sadiqabad.

The incident took place in Chak 148 area of Sadiqabad where police stopped the child marriage. Six people, including 60-year-old groom were arrested.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the police raided the child marriage and recovered 12-year-old girl.

Police said that the groom’s family and Nikkah Khawan managed to flee.

Media reports said that the girl was being forced into the marriage.

A case has been registered against the accused under Child Marriage Restraint Act.

The bill to amend the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929 was approved by the National Assembly this week.

The bill raised the minimum age of marriage to 18 years, opening a new era for the development of women in the country and resolving the complications and problems relating to early age marriage.

The bill which was moved by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman was passed after considerable debates.

The members of the major parties were divided on the bill as most of the women supported its introduction while many male members were reluctant to lend their support.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police Sherry Rehman Marriage Man Male Sadiqabad Women Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launche ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives outgoing Pakistani Ambassa ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan to take Rs$918 million loan from World Ba ..

12 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers’ bail petitions rejected

18 minutes ago

Moscow Understands Why Iran Is Forced to Consider ..

4 minutes ago

Kabaddi training camp begins in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.