Police foil child marriage attempt in Sadiqabad, arrest 60-year-old groom

The 60-year-old man attempted to marry 12-year-old girl

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) A 60-year-old man got arrested for attempting to marry a minor girl in Sadiqabad.

The incident took place in Chak 148 area of Sadiqabad where police stopped the child marriage. Six people, including 60-year-old groom were arrested.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the police raided the child marriage and recovered 12-year-old girl.

Police said that the groom’s family and Nikkah Khawan managed to flee.

Media reports said that the girl was being forced into the marriage.

A case has been registered against the accused under Child Marriage Restraint Act.

The bill to amend the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929 was approved by the National Assembly this week.

The bill raised the minimum age of marriage to 18 years, opening a new era for the development of women in the country and resolving the complications and problems relating to early age marriage.

The bill which was moved by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman was passed after considerable debates.

The members of the major parties were divided on the bill as most of the women supported its introduction while many male members were reluctant to lend their support.