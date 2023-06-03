UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Cigarettes Smuggling Bid

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Police foil cigarettes smuggling bid

The Hatri police here on Saturday foiled smuggling of cigarettes being smuggled in a truck trawler, seizing the consignment worth Rs15 million

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Hatri police here on Saturday foiled smuggling of cigarettes being smuggled in a truck trawler, seizing the consignment worth Rs15 million.

The police spokesman informed that DSP Sagheer Hussain Mugheri and his team during checking near the Ayub Hotel on the National Highway found the illegal consignment containing 485 cartons.

He added that the police also arrested the vehicle's driver Muhammad Nadeem and booked him in an FIR under sections 482, 485, 486, 289 and 270 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 66-A and 67 of the Copyright Act.

The case was lodged on the state's complaint at Hatri police station.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Police Station Hotel Driver Vehicle FIR Million

Recent Stories

&#039;National Sustainability Campaign&#039; reinf ..

&#039;National Sustainability Campaign&#039; reinforces UAE&#039;s efforts to ad ..

5 minutes ago
 City win FA Cup for 7th time

City win FA Cup for 7th time

20 minutes ago
 ICCI Tourism Summit to promote tourism, business a ..

ICCI Tourism Summit to promote tourism, business activities in Gilgit region: Ra ..

1 hour ago
 Cotton on more than 4.5 mln acre land cultivated i ..

Cotton on more than 4.5 mln acre land cultivated in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulates Erdog ..

1 hour ago
 DC Khyber releases schedule of managed houses surv ..

DC Khyber releases schedule of managed houses survey program

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.