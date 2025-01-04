Open Menu

Police Foil Dacoity Attempt, Arrest 2 Injured Dacoits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) In a operation, Sukkur police foiled a dacoity attempt near Adam Shah Road within the limits of Police Station A-Section, arresting two injured dacoits and recovering arms and ammunition here on Saturday.

The arrested dacoits, identified as Zahoor Jagirani and Waseem Jageerani, were wanted in multiple cases of snatching, theft, and dacoity. They were also involved in police encounters.

According to the police Spokesman, the dacoits were injured in an exchange of fire with the police during a patrol. Two TT pistols, bullets, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The injured dacoits were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a search operation is underway to apprehend their three accomplices who managed to escape.

The police are also collecting information about the criminal records of the arrested dacoits from various police stations and districts.

