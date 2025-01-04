Police Foil Dacoity Attempt, Arrest 2 Injured Dacoits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) In a operation, Sukkur police foiled a dacoity attempt near Adam Shah Road within the limits of Police Station A-Section, arresting two injured dacoits and recovering arms and ammunition here on Saturday.
The arrested dacoits, identified as Zahoor Jagirani and Waseem Jageerani, were wanted in multiple cases of snatching, theft, and dacoity. They were also involved in police encounters.
According to the police Spokesman, the dacoits were injured in an exchange of fire with the police during a patrol. Two TT pistols, bullets, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.
The injured dacoits were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a search operation is underway to apprehend their three accomplices who managed to escape.
The police are also collecting information about the criminal records of the arrested dacoits from various police stations and districts.
Recent Stories
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil dacoity attempt, arrest 2 injured dacoits1 minute ago
-
PTI’s delay in written demands threatens negotiation process: Irfan Siddiqui1 minute ago
-
WCLA hosts musical event Drum Circle1 minute ago
-
10 power pilferers nabbed in Dera Ismail Khan21 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of special education institutes begins: DC21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 28,400 cusecs water41 minutes ago
-
97th birthday anniversary of ZAB will celebrate on Sunday41 minutes ago
-
122nd Midshipmen, 30th Short Service commissioning parade held at Naval Academy41 minutes ago
-
ARBU Police nab two members of organized dacoit gang51 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in economic agenda: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
PML-N open to serious dialogue: Bilal Azhar Kiyani2 hours ago
-
Mahfil, Naz theater sealed over SOPs violations2 hours ago