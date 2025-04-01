Police Foil Dacoity Attempt, Injured Dacoits Flee After Gunfight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police successfully thwarted a dacoity attempt on Tuesday when armed robbers on a motorcycle tried to carry out a robbery near Faizabad Bridge.
A public relations officer told APP that the criminals opened fire as soon as they saw the police approaching.
In the ensuing gunfight, the robbers were injured and abandoned their motorcycle before fleeing the scene. Police are continuing their efforts to track down the wounded criminals and expect to arrest them soon.
IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, praised the police officers for their quick response and effective action in preventing the dacoity.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies
SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space
Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties
China discovers major oilfield in South China Sea
Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia
Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing
Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Children over the moon after receiving Eidi gifts48 seconds ago
-
KP CM meets public, distributes Eid gifts among children52 seconds ago
-
Police foil dacoity attempt, injured dacoits flee after gunfight54 seconds ago
-
Talal Chaudhry represents Pakistan at Border Security Summit 2025 in London56 seconds ago
-
‘WASA ensuring uninterrupted water supply to Rawalpindi citizens’58 seconds ago
-
Eid festivities continue on second day of Eid21 minutes ago
-
Karachi likely to have hot, dry weather on Thursday51 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyr Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi on Eid1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police seize 116 bikes, arrest 36 one-wheelers1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles 32 emergencies in Eidul Fitr1 hour ago
-
Khawaja Asif marks Eid with commitment to enhance national security2 hours ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman extends warm Eid wishes, calls for unity, collective progress2 hours ago