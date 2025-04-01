Police foil dacoity attempt, injured dacoits flee after gunfight

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police successfully thwarted a dacoity attempt on Tuesday when armed robbers on a motorcycle tried to carry out a robbery near Faizabad Bridge.

A public relations officer told APP that the criminals opened fire as soon as they saw the police approaching.

In the ensuing gunfight, the robbers were injured and abandoned their motorcycle before fleeing the scene. Police are continuing their efforts to track down the wounded criminals and expect to arrest them soon.

IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, praised the police officers for their quick response and effective action in preventing the dacoity.

/APP-rzr-mkz