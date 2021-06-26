Police foil dacoity bid; two arrested

Islamabad police on Saturday foiled a dacoity bid in sector G-11/1 and arrested two accused on the spot, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Saturday foiled a dacoity bid in sector G-11/1 and arrested two accused on the spot, a police spokesman said.

One of their accomplices, however, made good his escape. Two police constables also got injured in the encounter.

According to the details, the police got the call that some unknown dacoits had broken into a house in street 169, sector G-11/1. The team from Ramana police station rushed to the spot and encircled the alleged dacoits. However, they started firing upon the police party. Despite stiff resistance, the police succeeded in apprehending two accused from the scene while one of their accomplices made good his escape.

Two policemen Constable Muhammad Arshad and Constable Muhammad Saqlain got injured in the encounter and were immediately rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving the information, IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and Zonal SP reached the spot immediately.

The police, after the incident, started searching in the area for the arrest of the third accused. The IG appreciated the valour of the policemen which they showed and foiled the dacoity bid.