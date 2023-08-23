Police foil drug smuggling attempt, seize 4 kg heroin in Bara Tehsil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Bara police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle four kg of heroin from Bara to Peshawar through a motorbike and arrested two drug peddlers.

According to police, SHO Bara Malik Akbar Afridi acting on a tip-off started checking vehicles on the Nullah Check post.

In the meanwhile, the police stopped a motorbike and during checking of the two persons riding on it recovered four kg of heroin from them.

The police immediately arrested the drug peddlers identified as Hazir Khan and Noor Nabi residents of Barqambar Khel, district Bara and shifted them to the police station for further investigation and legal action.