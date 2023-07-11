Police foil drug smuggling bid

Olice on Tuesday foiled a hashish smuggling attempt and arrested suspects in Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday foiled a hashish smuggling attempt and arrested suspects in Kohat.

According to details, In-charge Shadi Khel area ASI Shoaib Khan and his team arrested the drug smuggler during the blockade.

Spokesman of Kohat police has revealed that 1.215 kg of hashish and 300 grams of ice were recovered during the blockade operation.

A case was registered against the smuggler who was caught along with the drugs at Billy Tang police station.

