Open Menu

Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Police foil drug smuggling bid

Olice on Tuesday foiled a hashish smuggling attempt and arrested suspects in Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday foiled a hashish smuggling attempt and arrested suspects in Kohat.

According to details, In-charge Shadi Khel area ASI Shoaib Khan and his team arrested the drug smuggler during the blockade.

Spokesman of Kohat police has revealed that 1.215 kg of hashish and 300 grams of ice were recovered during the blockade operation.

A case was registered against the smuggler who was caught along with the drugs at Billy Tang police station.

app/arq

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Marriage Kohat

Recent Stories

General Women&#039;s Union organises discussion on ..

General Women&#039;s Union organises discussion on &#039;Gender Dimensions of Cl ..

10 minutes ago
 NATO Countries Agree on Wording in Declaration on ..

NATO Countries Agree on Wording in Declaration on Ukraine's Path to Membership - ..

8 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

8 minutes ago
 PAC disposes audit objection on Lahore-Sialkot mot ..

PAC disposes audit objection on Lahore-Sialkot motorway construction

8 minutes ago
 Syria Can Close Cross-Border Aid Access After UNSC ..

Syria Can Close Cross-Border Aid Access After UNSC Vetoed Russia Resolution - Ne ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) commends government' ..

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) commends government's endeavours of renewing agrib ..

14 minutes ago
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vows to e ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vows to eliminate dacoits, foresees Bil ..

14 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 63bln disbursed among seven million benef ..

Over Rs. 63bln disbursed among seven million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafalat ..

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ..

Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ‘Art at Embassies’ in Pari ..

25 minutes ago
 Sweden Expects Its NATO Membership Bid Ratified in ..

Sweden Expects Its NATO Membership Bid Ratified in 'Days or Weeks' - Minister

14 minutes ago
 Stone crusher owners booked under terrorism act

Stone crusher owners booked under terrorism act

11 minutes ago
 DPO chairs peace committee meeting ahead of Muharr ..

DPO chairs peace committee meeting ahead of Muharram

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan