Police foil drug smuggling bid, huge quantity of drugs seized

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Chowk Qureshi police have foiled the Inter-Provincial drug smuggling bid and seized 80 kilograms hashish by arresting two drug smugglers.

According to police sources, police team led by SHO Chowk Qureshi Muhammad Fiaz have raided and apprehend two drug peddlers namely Hazrat Shah and Hameedullah.

District police officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal announced Rs 20, 000 cash prize and commendatory certificates for police team.

APP /kmr-sak