Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Recover 40 Kg Hashish In D I Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 07:13 PM

The Dera Police on Saturday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 40 kilogram hashish from a car here at Daraban Chungi in the limits of Cantt police station

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by DSP City Circle Iqbal Khan and Cantt Police Station SHO Saleem Khan Baloch took action against the drugs smuggling.

On a tip-off, the police created a blockade at Daraban Chungi and stopped a white colored Suzuki-Alto car bearing number (MLJ-7070) which was coming from Quetta to Dera Ismail Khan via Zhob.

The driver of the car introduced himself as Muhammad Nadeem son of Muhammad Ibrahim resident of Basti Alamsher, Dera City. During the checking of car, the police team found 40 kilogram hashish in packets from the hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and the car was also taken into custody. The police started further investigation after registering a case.

