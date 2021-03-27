Police foil drugs smuggling attempt; arrest 2

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Mardan Police on Saturday foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt and arrested two accused.

Police informed that on a tip off, they checked a vehicle bearing registration number XRN-5140 and seized two kilogram hashish and 515 grams.

police arrested two accused Arif Zaman resident of Shabqadar district Charsadda and Waziristan resident of Wazirdhand district Khyber and started investigation.