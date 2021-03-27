UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Drugs Smuggling Attempt; Arrest 2

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

Police foil drugs smuggling attempt; arrest 2

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Mardan Police on Saturday foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt and arrested two accused.

Police informed that on a tip off, they checked a vehicle bearing registration number XRN-5140 and seized two kilogram hashish and 515 grams.

police arrested two accused Arif Zaman resident of Shabqadar district Charsadda and Waziristan resident of Wazirdhand district Khyber and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Mardan Charsadda

Recent Stories

Russia Reports 8,885 COVID-19 Cases, 387 Deaths in ..

38 minutes ago

US Navy Maintains Dialogue on Piracy Threats With ..

38 minutes ago

Putin Sends Condolences to Egyptian President Over ..

38 minutes ago

UN Women Commission ends session, with pledge to s ..

40 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast

40 minutes ago

PML-N MPA, others booked for violating COVID-19res ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.