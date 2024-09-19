Open Menu

Police Foil Drugs Supply Attempt, One Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Police foil drugs supply attempt, one held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) New Multan police foiled an attempt of drug supply and arrested a drug dealer with 11-kg hashish, here on Thursday.

According to sources, a police team of New Multan police station was on routine patrolling when they stopped a car over suspicion near Baqirabad Pulli at Peeran Ghaib Road.

During search, the police recovered 11-kg hashish from hidden parts of the car and arrested one Abdul Hadi.

The drug was going to be supplied at different areas of the city, police sources said and added that a case was registered and further investigations were underway.

