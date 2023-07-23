Police foil drugs supply attempt to educational institutes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police have foiled an attempt of supplying drugs at educational institutes and arrested two inter-province drug dealers during a special operation launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, the Qutabpur police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza launched a special operation against drug dealers of educational institutes.

The police foiled an attempt of drugs supply and arrested two inter-province drug dealers Babar and Akram.

The police also recovered 20 kg Hashish, two kg Ice and two kg opium from their possession.

SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza said that police have successfully destroyed the network of drugs supply attempt educational institutes. He said that the arrested criminals have confessed that they used to purchase drugs from Quetta (Balochistan) and supply at different educational institutes across the province.

He said that remaining membets of the gang would be arrested soon.