Police foil escape attempt of 'killer'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Punjab Police foiled the escape attempt of a man wanted in a murder case, who was trying to flee abroad. Police arrested the accused Hassan Latif from Lahore airport when he was about to get a foreign flight.

As per details, the accused had allegedly shot at and killed a person namely Shahbaz in Fateh Shah area on Thursday night. The accused suspected the role of deceased in demolition of his house built on the government land.

District Police Officer Vehari Muhammad Esa Khan had written a letter to the exit control list about the possible escape of the accused abroad and a police team arrested him at the airport within five hours of the incident.