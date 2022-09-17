UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Escape Bid Of Accused In Murder Case

Published September 17, 2022

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera police have foiled a dramatic bid of escape made by an accused in murder case, the police spokesman said on Saturday.

The spokesman said the incident happened when accused murderer Tariq was being moved to District Headquarter Hospital Dera from Kulachi for medical examination under the supervision of Investigating Officer Shafi Jan.

He added Tariq dodged the cops smartly when they were heading to Trauma center. He tried to escape from the police custody but security personnel Rizwan and Qaisar Ayub, who were on duty at the gate of the hospital, caught the accused murderer from 'Rauf Medical Center', situated in front of the Trauma center.

The accused was handed over to the Kulachi police, the spokesman added.

