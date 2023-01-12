Police foil fertilizer smuggling bid, recover 600 bags of Urea

The police have foiled a bid of fertilizer smuggling and recovered 600 bags of Urea here at Chashma Checkpost on Thursday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The police have foiled a bid of fertilizer smuggling and recovered 600 bags of Urea here at Chashma Checkpost on Thursday.

According to Police Spokesman, the police team, led by DSP Paharpur circle Muhammad Imran Kundi, stopped a truck at the Chashma Check post bearing Peshawar number (Z-4488).

During the checking of the truck, the police found 600 bags of Urea fertilizer. The police took the truck and the Urea bags into custody as the invoice of fertilizer was incorrect.

Later, the truck and seized Urea bags were handed over to the Agriculture department.