Police foil fuel smuggling bid, recover 6500 ltr NCP diesel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The district police on Monday foiled a fuel smuggling bid recovering 6500 liters of non-custom paid (NCP) diesel during different actions taken in the district.

According to police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the indiscriminate crackdown was continued against the smuggling of NCP items across the district.

He said a team od Kulachi police station led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Yousaf Khan recovered 3000 liters of Iranian diesel from a vehicle during checking at a security blockade.

Similarly, a team of Chaudhwan police station led by SSPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hasan along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari recovered 3500 liters of Iranian diesel from different vehicles during checking at a security blockade. The worth of recovered NCP diesel is around Rs Two million which was later handed over to Custom authorities.