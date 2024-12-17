Open Menu

Police Foil Heroin Smuggling, Suspect Arrested In Khyber

December 17, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Jamrud Police continue their crackdown on drug traffickers under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

In a successful operation, 5 kilograms of heroin were seized from a hidden compartment of a suspicious vehicle during a special checkpoint at Baghiyari.

The operation, led by Additional SHO Zubair Khan and supervised by SHO Jamrud Shah Khalid, resulted in the arrest of suspect Muhammad Kabir Khan, a resident of Ali Masjid. The suspect has been detained for further investigation.

DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal has urged all citizens to support the police in eradicating this menace.

He said that those involved in this heinous trade will face strict action with no leniency.



