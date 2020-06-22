Police foil human trafficking attempt in Mianwali

Police foiled an attempt of human trafficking and recovered six youths from Minawali police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Police foiled an attempt of human trafficking and recovered six youths from Minawali police limits.

Police said on Monday that the team headed by SHO Kalas Khan checked a suspected vehicle coming from Sargodha at Check Post Search Park Chashma and recovered six youths between the ages of 16 to 19.

The vehicle was heading towards Quetta.

Police said that the children were being trafficked from Quetta to Turkey and Iran by an organized human trafficking ring, adding that all the six youths were belonged to Mandi Bahuddin district.

Police arrested the driver,impounded the bus and handed over the children to FIA for further investigation.