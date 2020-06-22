UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Human Trafficking Attempt In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:39 PM

Police foil human trafficking attempt in Mianwali

Police foiled an attempt of human trafficking and recovered six youths from Minawali police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Police foiled an attempt of human trafficking and recovered six youths from Minawali police limits.

Police said on Monday that the team headed by SHO Kalas Khan checked a suspected vehicle coming from Sargodha at Check Post Search Park Chashma and recovered six youths between the ages of 16 to 19.

The vehicle was heading towards Quetta.

Police said that the children were being trafficked from Quetta to Turkey and Iran by an organized human trafficking ring, adding that all the six youths were belonged to Mandi Bahuddin district.

Police arrested the driver,impounded the bus and handed over the children to FIA for further investigation.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Iran Turkey Driver Vehicle Sargodha Federal Investigation Agency Post All From

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Patriot Park to Attend Main Cathe ..

9 seconds ago

Two brothers killed over property dispute in Bara

10 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 22 ..

13 seconds ago

President grieved over death of Allama Jauhri

15 seconds ago

Prime Minister expresses his grief over death of A ..

4 minutes ago

Outrage as noose found in garage of black NASCAR d ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.