Police Foil Illegal Camel Wrestling, Gambling Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The district police,led by Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Shahid Rizwan, conducted a raid on a camel wrestling event in the suburban area of Shahjmal, in Tal Jalwala village on Thursday, and took into custody 10 camels, two trucks, a car and cash amounting to Rs.

39,200, which were allegedly meant for gambling activities at the event.

The police also arrested the event organisers, including Suhail Bhutta, Murad Jhanb and Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chandia, along with 39 other individuals. All detainees were charged under relevant legal provisions and further investigation was underway, police sources added.

The arrested individuals were shifted to the police station.

