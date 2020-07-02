UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:26 PM

Police foil kidnapping attempt

The Kashmore Police foiled the bid to kidnap for ransom four people and arrested various criminals during an operation here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Kashmore Police foiled the bid to kidnap for ransom four people and arrested various criminals during an operation here.

While addressing media persons at a press conference on Wednesday evening, SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Syed Asad Raza said that the Kashmore Police were tipped off about an attempt to kidnap people and their timely action prevented the attempt. He said the targeted ones were Khan Muhammad Bangwar of Kandhkot, Dildar of Kandyaro, Sabbir Hatari of Islamabad, and Nasir Khan Pathan of Turbat Balochistan. The SSP said kidnapping for ransom has become common in Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts.

SSP Asad Raza said the Kashmore-Kandhkot Police also arrested 60 alleged outlaws including Nawab Cholyani, Zaman Sudhrani and Meer Ahmed Jaghirani with Rs0.5 million head money each. He said during the operation as many as 27 criminals were arrested in injured condition. The SSP said a huge cache of weapons was also recovered from their possession. He said the outlaws as members of inter-provincial criminal groups were involved in kidnapping for ransom, highway robberies, killings, house robberies.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Balochistan Police Kidnapping Turbat Sukkur Nasir Shikarpur Ghotki Kashmore Kandhkot Money Criminals Media From Million

Recent Stories

Football industry will bounce back stronger from C ..

1 hour ago

Chinese Ambassador Slams London's Stance on Hong K ..

3 minutes ago

Sales of major U.S. automakers plunge in Q2

3 minutes ago

Leicester need to 'reset mentally' to reach Champi ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Central Election Commission Chief Conside ..

13 minutes ago

PAL to hold an online reception of Shakeel Jazeb's ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.