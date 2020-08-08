Police foil kidnapping attempt; arrest accused in police disguise

The Cantonment police Saturday foiled an attempt to kidnap a citizen from Tehkal area by four accused in the disguise of police officials and arrested them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Cantonment police Saturday foiled an attempt to kidnap a citizen from Tehkal area by four accused in the disguise of police officials and arrested them.

According to SP Cantonment Hassan Jahangir, he received a tip-off that some unknown persons in the attire of police officials were trying to kidnap a citizen from Tehkal area.

The SP immediately deployed DSP Town Ehsan Shah and SHO Tehkal Ali Shah along with police team to the site. The police team timely intercepted the accused and arrested all of four fake police officials.

During the investigation the four accused confessed that they attired in police uniform to escape the arrest. The initial investigation revealed that the kidnappers were having property dispute with the citizen and therefore attempted to kidnap him.

The police safely recovered the abductee and registered cases against the four accused and started investigation.