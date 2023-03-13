Police foil kidnapping bid through timely action

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested the kidnapper of a four-year-old girl just half an hour after her abduction.

According to Khan Garh Police, the accused had taken the minor to a deserted area, some two kilometres away from her residence situated in Khan Garh city.

SHO Qaiser Husnain saved the minor through timely action and arrested the criminal.

The kidnapper lured the minor before taking her along with him on a motorbike, police said.

The Identity of the abductor is yet to be revealed.