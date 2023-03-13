UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Kidnapping Bid Through Timely Action

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Police foil kidnapping bid through timely action

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested the kidnapper of a four-year-old girl just half an hour after her abduction.

According to Khan Garh Police, the accused had taken the minor to a deserted area, some two kilometres away from her residence situated in Khan Garh city.

SHO Qaiser Husnain saved the minor through timely action and arrested the criminal.

The kidnapper lured the minor before taking her along with him on a motorbike, police said.

The Identity of the abductor is yet to be revealed.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

20 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

20 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

20 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

20 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

20 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.