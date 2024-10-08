Police Foil Major Drug Smuggling Attempt In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Kohat Jarma Police on Monday successfully intercepted a drug smuggling operation, seizing over 12 kilograms of high-quality hashish valued at several lakhs.
According to the police, the operation took place on University Road under the leadership of SHO Jarma Jaber Khan.
During the raid, police arrested inter-district drug smuggler Tahir Hussain, son of Ali Hussain a resident of Orkazai.
The hashish was concealed in the toolboxes of a truck, intended for smuggling to southern districts.
A case has been filed against Hussain at the local crime station and initial interrogations revealed his confession to drug smuggling.
