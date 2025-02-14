Open Menu

Police Foil Major Terror Plot, Recover Large Cache Of Explosives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Police foil major terror plot, recover large cache of explosives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In a major operation, Khwaja Wais police, district Charsadda on Friday thwarted a significant terror plot, seizing a large quantity of explosives, including rocket shells, fuses, and cartridges.

According to police spokesman, authorities received information about a suspicious sack lying under a bridge near Sheikh Shanda Baba’s tomb on Political Road, within the jurisdiction of Khwaja Wais police station.

Upon receiving the tip-off, police, accompanied by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), rushed to the scene and inspected the suspicious sack.

During the operation, police recovered nine rocket launcher shells, 13 fuses, five cartridges, and 40 ring cartridges.

The Bomb Disposal Squad successfully neutralized the explosives, preventing a potential disaster in the area.

Following the recovery, police have intensified search operations in the vicinity to prevent any further sabotage attempts.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement to help maintain peace and security.

APP/adi

