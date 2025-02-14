Police Foil Major Terror Plot, Recover Large Cache Of Explosives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In a major operation, Khwaja Wais police, district Charsadda on Friday thwarted a significant terror plot, seizing a large quantity of explosives, including rocket shells, fuses, and cartridges.
According to police spokesman, authorities received information about a suspicious sack lying under a bridge near Sheikh Shanda Baba’s tomb on Political Road, within the jurisdiction of Khwaja Wais police station.
Upon receiving the tip-off, police, accompanied by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), rushed to the scene and inspected the suspicious sack.
During the operation, police recovered nine rocket launcher shells, 13 fuses, five cartridges, and 40 ring cartridges.
The Bomb Disposal Squad successfully neutralized the explosives, preventing a potential disaster in the area.
Following the recovery, police have intensified search operations in the vicinity to prevent any further sabotage attempts.
Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement to help maintain peace and security.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..
UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil major terror plot, recover large cache of explosives4 minutes ago
-
Add'l FS meets Bangladeshi media delegation4 minutes ago
-
IHC issues judges duty roster for next week4 minutes ago
-
WWB approves contract Employees regularization4 minutes ago
-
Services of SP handed over to Punjab Home Dept14 minutes ago
-
95kg spurious tea seized14 minutes ago
-
16,290 POs wanted in serious crimes arrested this year24 minutes ago
-
PTI responsible for creating deadlock: Barrister Aqeel24 minutes ago
-
Court upholds arrest warrant for KP CM in audio leak case24 minutes ago
-
SP holds open court24 minutes ago
-
PAF contingent lands back after successful participation in exercise Spears of Victory-202534 minutes ago
-
Progress on PSPA projects reviewed34 minutes ago