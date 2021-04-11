Police foil marriage attempt of underage couple

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Rohilanwali police have raided a wedding party at Basti Wazirabad and foiled an attempt to get underage couple married here on Sunday.

According to police sources, the 15-year old groom, Ameer Hamza was about to tie the knot with the 13-year-old bride, amid the presence of wedding guests when the police arrived and stopped the ceremony.

The police arrested three people including the groom Ameer Hamza, Abdul Rasheed alias Badsha and Muhammad Shabir.

Police sources added that the ladies police have recovered the underage bride from the wedding party and she would be presented before the court.

SP Investigations Javed Ahmed Khan said that the quick response of the police foiled the illegal act by stopping the marriage of underage couple.

He lauded the police team and urged police to continue quick action on such type of activities in future.

Javed Khan said that underage marriage would be discouraged at every platform.