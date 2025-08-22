Police Foil Robbery Attempt In Sukkur, One Arrested
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) In a daring encounter, police thwarted a robbery attempt in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, near Saeedabad Link Road, here on Friday. A police team responded to the situation, engaging in a shootout with the robbers. One of the culprits, identified as Wajid Brohi, was apprehended in an injured state, while two of his accomplices managed to flee the scene.
The police recovered a TT pistol with a magazine and ammunition, along with a master key, from the possession of the arrested suspect. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was involved in multiple serious crimes, including theft, robbery, and police encounters.
The injured suspect has been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. A search operation is currently underway in the area to apprehend the fleeing culprits.
SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan, has commended the police team for their bravery and professionalism in foiling the robbery attempt. He has announced a reward and appreciation certificate for the team members involved in the operation. Further investigations are being conducted to uncover the suspect's complete criminal record and possible connections with other crimes.
