Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Notorious Outlaw Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A police encounter in the limits of Muhammadpur police station led to the arrest of a notorious proclaimed offender in an injured condition late last night.
According to DPO Rajanpur Amjad Farooq, the shootout occurred in Mouza Qaziwala when three armed suspects on a motorcycle attempted to commit robbery. SHO Ahmad Umair Chandia, responding promptly with heavy police force, confronted the outlaws.
On spotting police, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire. Police retaliated in self-defense, forcing the criminals to flee under the cover of darkness.
During the search operation, one injured suspect was found and arrested.
He was identified as Shahbaz alias Ghuba Dreshak, a hardened criminal wanted in over 30 serious cases. A 30-bore pistol was recovered from his possession. Efforts are underway to track down his accomplices who managed to escape.
DPO Farooq reaffirmed that criminals would be dealt with an iron hand and said protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the police’s top priority.
