Police Foil Sabotage Attempt By Recovering Two Hand Grenades

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:55 PM

Police foil sabotage attempt by recovering two hand grenades

The district police on Monday foiled a sabotage attempt by recovering two hand grenades hidden underground in Tarkali village, Tehsil Khaa

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police on Monday foiled a sabotage attempt by recovering two hand grenades hidden underground in Tarkali village, Tehsil Khaar.

According to police, laborers spotted the explosive materials when they were digging land in fields in the outskirts of the locality.

They informed a nearby police post about presence of hand grenades. Upon receiving information, a police disposal squad was dispatched to the site and defused two hand grenades on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

